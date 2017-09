BUSINESS

GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Friday its August sales rose 15 percent from the previous year, helped by robust exports.GM Korea, which makes cars under the Chevrolet badge, sold 41,311 vehicles in August, up from 35,971 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.Monthly domestic sales fell 22 percent to 10,004 autos last month from 12,773 the previous year. But exports surged 35 percent to 31,307 from 23,198 over the same period, it said.In the January-August period, GM Korea said its combined sales declined 7.1 percent year-over-year to 361,716 cars from 389,460. (Yonhap)