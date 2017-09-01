Daewoo Shipbuilding in talks with Hyundai Merchant over ships

In a regulatory filing, Daewoo Shipbuilding said the two, however, have yet to reach an agreement on the terms of the deal.
|(Yonhap)
On Thursday, Hyundai Merchant said it plans to spend 470 billion won ($419 million) to buy five new VLCCs and 182 billion won to acquire two container vessels.
In April, the two signed a letter of intent for the potential deal.
The Daewoo-Hyundai deal is the first under a government-initiated program to revive the shipping industry.
Daewoo Shipbuilding was saved from bankruptcy after its creditors arranged a 6.7 trillion won rescue package. Winning new orders is critical for the shipbuilder who needs to solve its liquidity problems. (Yonhap)