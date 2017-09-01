LG Electronics promote AI solutions at IFA

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc. on Friday said it promoted its latest achievements in the field of artificial intelligence technology at this year's Berlin consumer electronics trade show, introducing its vision to home appliances and smartphones.The South Korean tech giant said at Internationale Funkausstellung that it plans to apply the AI technology to more products and services, and expand its partnerships with Amazon.com and Google Inc. to expand the ecosystem.In detail, LG Electronics demonstrated how to activate home appliances, including TVs, refrigerators and washers, through Amazon's AI-based speaker, the Amazon Echo, which is equipped with an assistant program, the Alexa.The speaker is capable of understanding orders, such as "Alexa, change channel to 2 on TV," or "Alexa, mute TV," LG said.The company said it plans to allow Alexa to control seven different types of home appliances in the United States by the end of this year.LG Electronics also showcased the Korean-language edition of the Google Assistant through the LG V30 smartphone this week.The Google Assistant equipped on the LG V30 is capable of understanding orders customized to the device. The company said the assistant can permit users to ask the device to shoot a clip in Cine Video mode, which is designed to shoot "professional" grade video. In this setting the user has the option to adjust various effects and zoom in and out.The V30 also connects to various home appliances, making it possible to activate appliances using the Google Assistant.LG Electronics said it will continue its efforts to expand its presence in the AI industry. Earlier this year, the company showcased DeepThinQ, a deep-learning solution which can be applied to home appliances. (Yonhap)