Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 sold out in Korea

Refurbished editions of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, named the Galaxy Note FE, were sold out in the Korean market two months after its debut, industry sources said Friday.According to the sources, around 400,000 units of the Galaxy Note FE were sold in the country after the Korean tech giant announced the relaunch of the phablet in July.The Galaxy Note FE utilizes parts from the Galaxy Note 7, whose production was suspended last year on battery safety issues.The price tag for the Galaxy Note FE was set at 699,600 won (US$620), which is roughly 300,000 won cheaper than the one of its predecessor.Taking the battery issue into consideration, the Galaxy Note FE came with a battery capacity of 3,200 mAh, which is lower than the3,500 mAh originally adopted by the Galaxy Note 7.The Samsung official said the company currently doesn't plan to sell more Galaxy Note FEs in Korea, and it currently is reviewing overseas releases.Last week, Samsung showcased the 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 8 with a dual-camera and improved stylus features. Preorders are expected to start Thursday in Seoul, with the official release slated for Sept. 15. (Yonhap)