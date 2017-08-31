[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering authentic Indian cuisine at its restaurant Feast from Sept. 8-28. Star chefs from Le Meridien Gurgaon Delhi Hotel has been invited to introduce popular local dishes, including Indian-style salad, soup, diverse curry dishes such as lamb, shrimp cream, paneer butter masala, as well as the famous grilled tandoori chicken, seekh kebab and more.At the live station guests can taste Indian bread “tawa paratha,” accompanied by a selection of vegetables, minced mutton, cheese and other assortments. The promotion is available with regular buffet menus throughout the week for lunch and dinner, with prices starting from 63,000 won. For reservation and information, call (02) 2211-1710The Park Hyatt Seoul is offering Chuseok gift sets of fresh meat, bread and beverages priced between 25,000 won and 380,000 won at its restaurant Cornerstone from Sept. 1 through Oct. 5.Popular items include pecan pie, coconut-banana pound cake, green tea pound cake topped with green tea crumbles, plum extract, marinated abalone and shrimps, chestnut honey, a Truffle collection of salt, mustard, olive oil, balsamic and vinegar, T-bone steak with Korean beef, Maldon sea salt and chimichurri sauce made by the hotel’s chefs, and galbi beef ribs marinated in bulgogi sauce created by the chefs. Premium wines are also available, along with vouchers for accommodations, dining and spa treatments. For information, call (02) 2016 1220/1221, or email at selph-cornerstone@hyatt.com.The Westin Chosun Seoul has become the first hotel in Korea to offer a “Handy” mobile phone to its guests, which has apps providing information about the hotel’s promotions, services, facilities, restaurants and more.The device provides information on room services, 4G wireless connection, unlimited local calls and international calls to selected countries as well as up-to-date travel information encompassing geographical information, dining, shopping, attractions and other activities in Seoul.The Westin Chosun Seoul will use data from the Handy to enhance customers’ experience and services.The Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cilantro Deli is offering beauty products endorsed by celebrity Paris Hilton on the sidelines of an unlimited mango buffet every weekend from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., through Oct. 1.The offer is in collaboration with SURKorea, the exclusive distributor of the Hollywood star’s products in Korea. Hilton’s beauty products, including Super Gel nail care products, are available. A nail artist will be available for service through Aug. 27, also offering tips on using the nail polish product.The buffet includes tarts, jalousie, cheesecake, mint salad, almond mini pies, tiramisu mousse, kiwi cakes, bread pudding, cream rolls, lemon pie and bingsu -- all with mango. Diners can also try sliced mangoes and mango ice cream. Tea or coffee is offered.For information and reservations, call Cilantro Deli at (02) 317-3064.The Grand Ambassador Seoul opened a new contemporary Korean restaurant, Entree, located on the lobby floor on Aug. 11.Entree offers seven-course menus as well as a la carte and seasonal specialties. Korean traditional liquor is also on offer to match the dishes. Lunch course features bibimbap, bulgogi and doenjang stew, followed by desserts. Dinner courses include Korean snacks, rice porridge and marinated and grilled Australian beef ribs. For vegetarians, there are deodeok and dried persimmon salad with yuja sauce and pan-fried shiitake mushrooms, lotus roots and asparagus with eggs.Private dining rooms for four, eight and 18 people are available for family gatherings, business meetings and parties. Lunch starts from 60,000 won and dinner from 80,000 won. For information and reservations, call (02) 2270-3131.