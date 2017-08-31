Battery conference to be held in Seoul in September

BUSINESS

SNE Research is slated to host a battery conference in Seoul, gathering experts to share information and connect with new business partners.The Korean research firm said Thursday it would host the eighth KABC2017, or Korea Advanced Battery Conference, at Coex in Seoul, starting on Sept. 21 for two days.The seminar will also look at how global leaders in the battery industry, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation and China’s CALT have been preparing for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market, according to SNE Research.A group of research experts from Japan will also join the conference to analyze and discuss the presence of Japanese battery makers in the market and their future.The senior researcher of the US firm Bernstein Research will discuss global issues and investment trends in the electric vehicle and battery businesses.Along with the invited speakers, SNE Research will present mid- and long-term forecasts on the scale of the electric vehicle market based on an analysis of the strategic sales plans of battery makers.Based on these forecasts, the feasibility of increases in production capacity by battery makers will be discussed. In addition, there will be a presentation of detailed analysis on the supply and demand of major battery materials and their impact on the battery demands and production costs of electric vehicles.There will be also a discussion on the technology development and major challenges of cathode materials.In addition, a research expert from German automaker BMW will share the company’s analysis and vision on charging station business models.The last session of the conference consists of talks on the developmental changes of the powertrain, the core of electric vehicles and their influences on electric vehicles and batteries.The two-day seminar will wrap up with a presentation by a representative from the Israeli startup Eviation on the evolution of the aviation industry and its strategies to cope with future challenges.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)