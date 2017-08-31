Unification minister asks for Russia's cooperation in resolving NK nukes

NATIONAL

This photo provided by South Korea`s Unification Ministry on Aug. 31, 2017, shows Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L) and Russia`s top envoy to Seoul, Alexander Timonin, shaking hands before holding talks. (Yonhap)

South Korea's unification minister on Thursday asked for Russia's cooperation in resolving North Korea's nuclear issue during his meeting with Moscow's top envoy to Seoul, government officials said.Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Amb. Alexander Timonin discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to bolster bilateral ties, according to Seoul's unification ministry."The minister appealed for Russia's continued cooperation over issues of bringing peace to the peninsula and improving relations between the two Koreas," it said.The two sides also shared the view that North Korea's latest launches of ballistic missiles are posing a grave threat to regional security and a peaceful resolution should be pursued.North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range missile which flew over Japan. It said that the move is a "prelude" to containing the US territory of Guam, near which Pyongyang earlier threatened to fire missiles. (Yonhap)