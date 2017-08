BUSINESS

South Korean automaker Kia Motors Corp. will unveil its hatchback-style concept car at an international auto show next month, the company said Thursday.The "KED-12" will be presented at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show and its teaser image was unveiled to the public for the first time earlier in the day.Kia Motors said its European Design Center, a creative research lab based in Europe, is responsible for the design that blends dynamic performance with sleek design.This year's International Motor Show Germany -- the world's largest motor show -- will kick off on Sept. 22 for an eight-day run. (Yonhap)