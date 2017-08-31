Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Daewoo E&C signs memorandum with Bangkok’s Metropolitan Waterworks Authority

By Julie Kim Jackson
  • Published : Aug 31, 2017 - 14:54
  • Updated : Aug 31, 2017 - 14:54
Daewoo E&C, the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute and the Center for Eco-Smart Waterworks System signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangkok’s Metropolitan Waterworks Authority on Aug. 29 at the MWA Office in Bangkok, Thailand, according to an announcement by Daewoo E&C.

The MWA is responsible for the production and supply of tap water in Bangkok. Under the agreement, each organization agreed to share their know-how and expertise on waterworks systems by hosting networking events and technical exchange workshops.

Officials from Daewoo E&C, the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute, Center for Eco-Smart Waterworks System and Metropolitan Waterworks Authority sign a memorandum on waterworks system development at the MWA Office in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Daewoo E&C)

According to Global Water Intelligence, a global water management research institute, Thailand has a high growth potential in the water supply business and plans to expand its water supply. The MWA currently operates four water purification plants in Bangkok, producing between 5 million and 5.5 million tons of water per day, which supplies roughly 10 million citizens. 

By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114