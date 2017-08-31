Daewoo E&C signs memorandum with Bangkok’s Metropolitan Waterworks Authority

The MWA is responsible for the production and supply of tap water in Bangkok. Under the agreement, each organization agreed to share their know-how and expertise on waterworks systems by hosting networking events and technical exchange workshops.
|Officials from Daewoo E&C, the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute, Center for Eco-Smart Waterworks System and Metropolitan Waterworks Authority sign a memorandum on waterworks system development at the MWA Office in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Daewoo E&C)
According to Global Water Intelligence, a global water management research institute, Thailand has a high growth potential in the water supply business and plans to expand its water supply. The MWA currently operates four water purification plants in Bangkok, producing between 5 million and 5.5 million tons of water per day, which supplies roughly 10 million citizens.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)