Smokers’ group chief quits cigarette

NATIONAL

KSA chief Shin Min-hyung (Yonhap)

The head of the Korea Smokers’ Association made headlines Thursday -- for quitting smoking.Shin Min-hyung, the KSA chief and a smoker for 43 years, wrote on his Facebook on Aug. 4 that he is forgoing smoking due to health concerns. By Thursday, the post had attracted over 112 likes from Shin’s acquaintances.“My body, coughing and phlegmy, is difficult to handle especially in this summer heat. I’m going to the public health center intending to quit smoking. My wife, who used to run errands for my cigarettes telling me to be a happy smoker (rather than a sullen quitter), accompanies me today.”Before taking the helm of the KSA in 2014, Shin was a reporter at newspapers Joongang Ilbo, Segye Ilbo and Munhwa Ilbo.“Cigarettes may be a small thing, but they have consoled me throughout my life. It is deeply regretful that my body no longer allows me to smoke,” 61-year-old Shin said.