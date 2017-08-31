Regulator to consider adjusting banks' loan-to-deposit ratio to curb household lending

BUSINESS

Kim Yong-beom, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission. (Yonhap)

South Korea's financial regulator said Thursday it will consider adjusting banks' loan-to-deposit ratio requirement to help slow the growth of household lending.The idea was one of the topics being discussed at a meeting of government officials earlier in the day to revamp regulations on capital markets. The meeting was led by Kim Yong-beom, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission.In a statement, the FSC said it "will review the feasibility of changing the weight of the household sector in calculating banks' loan-to-deposit ratio."If the weight of household lending is raised in calculating a bank's loan-to-deposit ratio, it will serve as a ceiling for the bank's household loans.South Korean banks are prohibited from lending about 100 percent of their deposits.Banks have asked the government to scrap the loan-to-deposit ratio requirement, calling the regulation excessive.However, the government may strengthen the regulation to help divert capital into "productive areas," the FSC said.FSC Chairman Choi Jong-ku said Wednesday that the level of household debt is hampering the nation's economic growth because it causes money to pour into "unproductive areas."Household debt stood at 1,388.3 trillion won ($1.23 trillion) at the end of June, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea.Although there is little risk that household debt may spark a financial crisis, rising debt chokes off private consumption and makes it difficult for the central bank to raise its key rate amid a global monetary tightening. (Yonhap)