Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon eliminated in 2nd round at US Open

SPORTS

In this EPA photo, Chung Hyeon of South Korea hits a return to John Isner of the United States during their second round men`s singles match at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Aug. 30, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon has been eliminated in the second round at the US Open.Chung, world No. 47, fell to the 15th-ranked American John Isner in straight sets at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Wednesday (local time). Isner dominated Chung in winning the match 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 45 minutes.This was Chung’s second trip to the second round at the US Open. His first came in 2015. He skipped last year’s event with an injury.Isner dropped a whopping 30 aces to Chung’s four, and the South Korean had zero break points. Isner’s fastest serve reached 223 kilometers per hour, while Chung’s hardest one touched 201 kph.Isner also defeated Chung in their only previous meeting last year, 7-6 (5), 6-4. (Yonhap)