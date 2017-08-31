Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin suffers 1st loss in 2nd half

SPORTS

In this Associated Press photo, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Aug. 30, 2017. (Yonhap)

Los Angeles Dodgers' starter Ryu Hyun-jin suffered his first loss in the second half after getting torched by the Arizona Diamondbacks.The South Korean left-hander allowed a season-high six earned runs on eight hits, including three home runs, in four innings against the D-Backs at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday (local time).With the Dodgers down 6-0 in the top fifth, Ryu was lifted for pinch hitter Adrian Gonzalez. The Dodgers lost 6-4 as their late rally came up short.Ryu dropped to 5-7 and his ERA rose from 3.34 to 3.71. Ryu's previous loss came against the Washington Nationals on June 5.Ryu also gave up three home runs in a game for the second time this season.He had been outstanding since the All-Star break prior to this rough outing. He had given up just six earned runs in his six second-half starts, a span of 35 innings, for a 1.54 ERA, but the D-Backs touched him for six runs in just four innings in this one.Ryu was shaky from the get-go, giving up three runs in the opening frame. Adam Rosales, second batter of the game, hit a hanging curve ball over the yellow line at center field for a solo shot.Ryu walked the next batter, A.J. Pollock, and then Paul Goldschmidt, who had been 8-for-19 against Ryu, jumped on a first-pitch fastball for a two-run blast to left.The Diamondbacks made it 4-0 in the third on Brandon Drury's two-out double. And then the bottom fell out for Ryu in the fourth, as Chris Herrmann's solo home run and Pollock's RBI single put the home team up 6-0.Ryu's previous season-high for earned runs allowed in a game was five against the Colorado Rockies on May 11.The Dodgers have lost four straight for the first time this season but still have the best record in the majors at 91-40. (Yonhap)