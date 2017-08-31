Teacher-pupil sex incident leads to misguided witch hunt

NATIONAL

The recent case of a female teacher charged for sex with her preteen student has triggered an online witch hunt for the suspect.Some female teachers have seen their personal information spread online against their will and without their knowledge.Police have stepped in to rein in the illegal activity, as other women have been falsely identified as the suspect accused of underage rape and molestation of the 12-year-old student. Those held responsible as sources of the malignant rumors can be charged with defamation.Those circulating photos related to the suspect can also be punished under criminal law for secondary damage. The suspect’s family and the school she worked at have hired legal counsel to remove posts revealing the suspect’s identity.