2 dead, 1 missing in ship collision off Pohang

A rescuer reaches a submerged fishing boat in waters off Pohang on South Korea`s southeastern coast on Aug. 31, 2017, after it collided with a barge in this photo released by the Coast Guard. (Yonhap)

DAEGU -- Two men were killed and another went missing after a fishing boat collided with a barge in waters off Pohang on South Korea's southeastern coast Thursday, the Coast Guard said.Around 4:42 a.m., the 4.6-ton fishing boat collided with the 1,207-ton barge at the entrance of a port in the city of Pohang, causing the three fishermen on the boat to drown.The Coast Guard rescued two of the three, but they were pronounced dead at a hospital later.A search for the missing fisherman was under way by mobilizing seven patrol ships, nine shipping boats, three Navy ships and two helicopters, it said.The collision took place as the barge towed by a tugboat from Ulleung Island in the East Sea hit the fishing boat while entering the port. The boat was submerged with only 20 centimeters of its bow visible.The Coast Guard said it is looking into the exact cause of the accident. (Yonhap)