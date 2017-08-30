New resort complex in Jeju to open theme park next month

BUSINESS

Models pose for a photo at a press conference held by Landing Jeju Development Co. in Seoul on Aug. 30, 2017. Landing Jeju Development Co. said Jeju Shinhwa World`s theme park will open on Sept. 30. (Yonhap)

The operator of a new resort complex under development on the country's southern resort island of Jeju said Wednesday its theme park will open to the public next month, as it aims to become a world-leading tourist destination.The Shinhwa World resort complex will encompass high-end facilities along with a series of entertainment options such as a water park and casino when it goes into full operation in 2019, according to its developer Landing Jeju Development Co.It is partially open at the moment with a plan to open the theme park on Sept. 30, the operator said."When the complex is fully open, we will be able to accommodate up to 4,200 residents and 30,000 visitors," said Senior Vice President Lim Tack-bin during a press conference held in Seoul.The new complex is expected to create 10,000 new jobs, the company said.So far, a total of 1.32 trillion won($1.18 billion) of foreign direct investment has been injected into the 2-trillion won project.Landing Jeju Development is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Landing International Development, which mainly invests in resort and entertainment businesses. (Yonhap)