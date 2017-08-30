Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] J.K. Rowling becomes world's top-paid author

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Aug 30, 2017 - 18:24
  Updated : Aug 30, 2017 - 18:25




J.K. Rowling, creator of the enduringly popular “Harry Potter” series, has topped the list of the world’s highest-paid authors after earning $95 million, according to Forbes.

Crime novelist Patterson was knocked down from the top perch to the No. 2 spot this year, with earnings of $87 million

Far below in earnings in the third spot were children’s book writer Jeff Kinney, of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” success, with $21 million in earnings and Dan Brown of “The Da Vinci Code” fame in fourth with $20 million. Horror master Stephen King rounded out the top five.




