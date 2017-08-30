[Advertorial] Samsung C&T to begin sales of Raemian Gangnam Forest apartments

BUSINESS

A view of the new Raemian Gangnam Forest apartment complex (Samsung C&T)

Samsung C&T will begin sales of its new luxury apartment complex Raemian Gangnam Forest in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, in September.The complex will be able to house 2,296 households, and Samsung C&T is expected to put up 208 apartments for sale to the public next month, the company said in a statement.According to the firm, the new apartment complex located near Dalteo Park offers one of the best views in Gangnam. The company is also constructing an eco-bridge where residents will be able to enjoy greenery from Yangjae Stream to Dalteo Park to Daemosan.In addition, it is the only low-rise apartment complex in the Gapo residential development district. Public transportation is also convenient.Raemian Gangnam Forest is located near Maebong Station and the Bundang Line. With the recent opening of the new SRT Suseo Station, residents will also have easy access to trains that travel across the country, the company said.