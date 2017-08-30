New international cruise terminal to open in east coast port city of Sokcho

BUSINESS

A new international cruise terminal will be completed at the eastern port of Sokcho this week to accommodate a growing number of travelers coming to Korea through the coastal city, the oceans ministry said Wednesday.



The port will be fully completed on Thursday with the commemorative ceremony scheduled for Sept. 21, timed with the port call of Italian cruise ship Costa neoRomantica, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



A cruise ship carrying Japanese passengers is docked at Sokcho Port, east of Seoul, on May 31, 2017. (Yonhap)

Additional work is under way to increase the depth of the waters at Sokcho Port to 10 meters from the current 9 meters to allow giant cruise vessels of over 100,000 tons to dock with visitors for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics opening in February in the nearby mountain resort city.The three-story terminal, with floor space of 9,984 square meters, will house immigration offices, convenience facilities and a duty-free shop, the ministry said.Sokcho Port, about 213 kilometers from Seoul, receives approximately 12 cruise ships of 75,000-ton size each year. (Yonhap)