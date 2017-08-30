Go to Mobile Version

Hyundai Heavy bags order for offshore facility: sources

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 30, 2017 - 14:02
  • Updated : Aug 30, 2017 - 14:02

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a major shipyard in South Korea, has clinched a deal to build an offshore facility for an Indian firm, industry sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, Hyundai Heavy won the deal from Triumph Offshore Private, a unit of India's Swan Energy, to build the floating storage and regasification unit with a capacity of 180,000 cubic meters.
 

(Yonhap)

The deal marks the shipbuilder's second deal of the year to build a FSRU. The value of the deal was not disclosed, but the sources estimated it at $230 million.

Early this year, Hyundai Heavy secured a deal from a Turkish consortium also to build a FSRU. (Yonhap)

