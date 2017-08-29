Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Beijing hosts more global companies

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Aug 29, 2017 - 18:17
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2017 - 18:17



Asia is home to more Fortune Global 500 companies today than any other continent.

Beijing alone has 57 companies which are among the world’s 500 largest companies, according to a list compiled by Fortune.

Japan is home to 51 global companies although it has lost one company this year in the list. Japan’s capital, Tokyo is home to 37 global companies and Japan’s third largest city Osaka is home to 7 companies.  

South Korea has 15 companies on the list and eleven of them are in Soul. India has seven companies on the list and five of them are in Mumbai.



