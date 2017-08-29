Homeplus releases Italian fine wines at local branches

BUSINESS

Homeplus has introduced Italian quality wines at its local branches as a part of the company’s campaign promoting premium wines sold at reasonable prices in the Korean market, the company said Tuesday.



Last year, Homeplus launched its Superstar project, bringing in quality wines from outside the country and offering them at lower prices to expand the nation’s wine market base.





Italy’s Tuscany-based Banfi wines are displayed at a Homeplus branch in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Homeplus)

This year, Homeplus offers three different wines produced by Italian brand Banfi. They include Banfi Artigiano Chianti Classico, Banfi Rosso di Montalcino and Banfi Fontanelle Chardonnay. The wines will be available at 140 local branches for 18,900 won ($16.80) each, it said.Banfi is a Tuscany-based premium wine brand. Around 20 different kinds of Banfi have already been introduced in Korea through Lotte Liquor, Homeplus said.Homeplus expressed hopes to promote fine wines produced by Banfi, the first winery in the world to have been awarded the triple ISO for exceptional environmental, social and ethical responsibility and customer satisfaction.Homeplus plans to sell 70,000 bottles of wine this year.Among global wines, sales of Italian wine have remained No. 2 at Homeplus branches for the past three years, though the gap with the No. 1 wine exporter Chile is narrowing, the company said.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)