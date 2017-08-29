North Korean cellphone users top 3.7m

NATIONAL

People in Pyongyang use mobile phones (Yonhap)

More than 3.7 million North Koreans now use mobile phones, a recent Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency report shows.According to the report, North Korea’s cellphone users topped 3.7 million as of March, which amounts to 15 percent of the entire North Korean population.While Pyongyang’s mobile penetration rate comes to about 70 percent, figures in rural areas are less than 10 percent, the report said, indicating a wide financial gap among the nation‘s social classes.The report also said the North Korean government has gained the power of mass surveillance over its people by managing the state mobile carrier network.A US government report in March said the North Korean regime has succeeded in developing effective means to prevent inflow of foreign mobile content, giving them further control.(mkjung@heraldcorp.com)