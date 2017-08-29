LG CNS releases AI-based data analysis platform

BUSINESS

(LG CNS)

LG CNS, a LG Group subsidiary focusing on information technology services, released its own artificial intelligence-based data analysis platform DAT, the company said Tuesday.DAT provides around 30 services including data collection, data visualization, data analysis, digital marketing tools and chatbot services, it said. The cloud-based DAT also allows users to save time setting up a hardware system, which usually takes one to two months. DAT can run data analysis at a significantly faster speed, the company added.DAT is currently available on Microsoft’s cloud computing platform Azure. LG CNS plans to make the service available on its own cloud computing platform, as well as Amazon Web Services, to provide more options for companies in need of such services.Depending on the business sector, users can also optimize data analysis options for different purposes, the company said.For instance, DAT’s deep-learning vision inspection allows a manufacturer to detect defects in products with an accuracy of 99.98 percent, the company said. The cost of using the DAP platform depends on customers’ cloud usage, as well as which cloud computing platform they use.“LG CNS’ DAT will provide affordable solutions for companies that were previously burdened with high investment costs and uncertain return on investment,” said Lee Sung-wook, LG CNS vice president.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)