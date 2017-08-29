Moon calls for better protection of women from hidden camera crimes

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called for additional efforts to prevent hidden camera crimes against women, also calling for additional steps to provide support for victims of such crimes.



"President Moon again ordered government measures to completely remove any concerns held by females through strong legal actions against hidden camera crimes and strong measures to help minimize damage of victims," Park Soo-hyun, a spokesman for the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, said in a press release.



Moon's initial order to come up with measures to prevent such crimes was made at a Cabinet meeting held Aug. 8, the spokesman noted.





(Yonhap)

Hidden cameras have become a serious source and means of sexual offenses with many recent incidents involving secretly filmed sex clips released by former partners of victims in retaliation for breakups.Cheong Wa Dae said the police will check all public facilities for any hidden cameras throughout next month and also crack down on illegal sales of unauthorized recording devices.The government will work to intensify penalties against those who film or circulate illegal images or clips.It will also come up with a comprehensive set of measures to help prevent hidden camera crimes, it added. (Yonhap)