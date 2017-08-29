12 Audi, Volkswagen diesel cars pass emissions test

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Twelve diesel vehicles imported by Audi Volkswagen Korea, which have been suspended from sales on charges of manipulating related documents, have passed emissions tests set by South Korea’s Environment Ministry, officials said Tuesday.The National Institute of Environmental Research, an agency under the ministry commissioned to run emissions tests on vehicles aiming to enter the market here, has approved the diesel cars, which include the small sport utility vehicle Tiguan and Arteon, the latest sedan by Volkswagen. The agency plans to complete issuing the certification of the rest within this month, said an official at the agency.The list also includes the Audi A4, A5 and A6 as well as Volkswagen’s Passat.The approval lifts the first hurdle for Audi Volkswagen Korea to resume its sales. The importer also has to seek separate approvals from the ministries of transport and commerce. If approved, the carmaker is likely to resume sales within this year.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)