EXID wraps up Asia tour with Taipei concert

Visiting Taiwan for the first time since a fan meeting event last month, the K-pop act performed hits including “Hot Pink,” “L.I.E,” “Ah Yeah” and its 2014 breakout hit “Up & Down.” It also performed “With Out U” and “Of Course” live for the first time.
|EXID at 2017 Asia Tour in Taipei on Saturday. (Banana Culture Entertainment)
In anticipation of the group’s show, Taiwanese fans showered the K-pop act with loud cheers and welcome signs.
Among the highlights of the tour was the surprise appearance by member Solji -- currently sidelined due to hyperthyroidism -- at the Seoul concert on Aug.12. The group released its latest EP “Eclipse” without the main vocalist and has been performing as a quartet.
EXID’s agency Banana Culture Entertainment said it continues to discuss Solji’s return. She will be featured in Korean hip-hop artist Primary’s upcoming song.
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)