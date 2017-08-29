EXID wraps up Asia tour with Taipei concert

ENTERTAINMENT

EXID at 2017 Asia Tour in Taipei on Saturday. (Banana Culture Entertainment)

EXID at 2017 Asia Tour in Taipei on Saturday. (Banana Culture Entertainment)

Girl Group EXID wrapped up its international tour of four Asian cities on Saturday with a concert held in Taipei, Taiwan.Visiting Taiwan for the first time since a fan meeting event last month, the K-pop act performed hits including “Hot Pink,” “L.I.E,” “Ah Yeah” and its 2014 breakout hit “Up & Down.” It also performed “With Out U” and “Of Course” live for the first time.In anticipation of the group’s show, Taiwanese fans showered the K-pop act with loud cheers and welcome signs.Among the highlights of the tour was the surprise appearance by member Solji -- currently sidelined due to hyperthyroidism -- at the Seoul concert on Aug.12. The group released its latest EP “Eclipse” without the main vocalist and has been performing as a quartet.EXID’s agency Banana Culture Entertainment said it continues to discuss Solji’s return. She will be featured in Korean hip-hop artist Primary’s upcoming song.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)