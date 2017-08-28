Jang Dong-gun, Hyun Bin to star in Joseon creature feature

The film, tentatively titled “Outbreak,” tells the story of vicious night creatures that threaten to overtake a Joseon royal palace.
Hyun will play Lee Chung, a character who struggles to protect the palace from the attack.
The film is directed by Kim Sung-hoon, who worked with Hyun for last year’s action flick “Confidential Assignment.” Kim debuted in 2012 with the drama film “My Little Hero.”
“Outbreak” is Hyun’s first period piece.
The film also stars Jo Woo-jin, Kim Eui-sung, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Sun-bin.
Shooting is slated to begin Sept. 1. The film will be distributed by Next Entertainment World and is scheduled for local release next year.
