Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Jang Dong-gun, Hyun Bin to star in Joseon creature feature

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Aug 29, 2017 - 09:46
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2017 - 09:46
Jang Dong-gun and Hyun Bin will star in an action blockbuster described as a Joseon-era zombie flick.

The film, tentatively titled “Outbreak,” tells the story of vicious night creatures that threaten to overtake a Joseon royal palace.

Hyun will play Lee Chung, a character who struggles to protect the palace from the attack.

The film is directed by Kim Sung-hoon, who worked with Hyun for last year’s action flick “Confidential Assignment.” Kim debuted in 2012 with the drama film “My Little Hero.”

Jang Dong-gun (NEW)

Hyun Bin (NEW)

“Outbreak” is Hyun’s first period piece.

The film also stars Jo Woo-jin, Kim Eui-sung, Seo Ji-hye and Lee Sun-bin.

From left: Jang Dong-gun, Kim Sung-hoon and Hyun Bin (NEW)

Shooting is slated to begin Sept. 1. The film will be distributed by Next Entertainment World and is scheduled for local release next year.

(doo@heraldcorp.com)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114