FM calls on N. Korea to stop provocations to create talks environment

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An environment for talks with North Korea will be created if Pyongyang stops additional provocations, South Korea's top diplomat said Monday, reaffirming Seoul's willingness to resume negotiations despite the communist country's continued push for advancing its missile and nuclear programs."What is more important than anything else is that the North should stop additional provocations to create an environment for talks. The US is sending such a signal, as are China and Russia,"Kang told reporters during a press briefing held in Seoul. "The North should not miss the opportunity.""The North's safety and economic development can be guaranteed only by its denuclearization. Should it make the right decision, we are willing to provide a bright future together with the international community," she said.Kang noted that there will be some "room" possibly generated for denuclearization talks if "things are well under control" until October when there are major political events such as Oct. 10 when it marks the anniversary of establishing its ruling Workers' Party of Korea.She, however, declined to provide any specific "provocation-free" date or duration, saying that it would rather decrease the "flexibility of our government" in dealing with the North Korean regime going forward.For the sake of resuming talks with the North, Kang said that the Seoul government will capitalize on diverse "diplomatic channels" as well as close communication with the US."It could be a way to explain our proposal and urge its response by seeking active contacts through countries where the South and North both operate overseas missions," she said.Her renewed push for talks aimed at resolving the nuclear stalemate comes amid heightened tensions caused by the North's continued provocations.The North conducted its two claimed intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July, which prompted the UN Security Council to adopt a fresh resolution against its regime.After around a month hiatus, the North fired short-range missiles on Saturday in an apparent protest against an ongoing joint exercise by South Korean and US forces.Asked if the Seoul government will issue any statement condemning the North's latest provocation, Kang said that detailed countermeasures will be determined based on a thorough analysis of what was actually fired and in coordination with military authorities. (Yonhap)