N. Korea threatens to sink entirety of US if invaded

North Korea is ready to bury the entirety of the United States under water if the country is invaded by Americans, the North's official newspaper said Monday as the country marks national Navy Day.Celebrating the 68th anniversary of the establishment of its navy on Monday, the Rodong Sinmun, a newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, revisited the country's launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile in April last year, in an article titled "Only victory and glory would lie ahead for the armed forces of the autonomous Navy."The article carried what North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said at the launch site at that time: "Now we became capable of stabbing a dagger of destruction in the back of South Korea and the US at any time we want.""Cutting-edge aircraft carriers look like nothing but a fat metamorphosed animal to the eyes of the naval forces of the Korean People's Army," the article said. "The invincible naval forces are united in their feelings that they will bury the entirety of the US under water if the US brings in the cloud of war of aggression on this soil," according to the newspaper. (Yonhap)