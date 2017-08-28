Moon calls for military capable for ‘offensive action’ against NK attack

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for sweeping military reforms, saying South Korea must become capable of matching the North’s asymmetric threats.



Speaking in front of the Ministry of National Defense and Ministry of Veterans and Patriots Affairs, Moon said South Korea’s military capabilities do not match its economic scale and investment over the years.



Pointing out that South Korea’s gross domestic product is 45 times larger than that of North Korea, Moon said the country’s defense capabilities must be improved to match defense expenditures over the years.







President Moon Jae-in speaks in front of the Ministry of National Defense and Ministry of Veterans and Patriots Affairs (Yonhap)