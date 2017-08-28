Online sales for tickets to PyeongChang 2018 to commence on Sept. 5

The organizing committee for the 2018 Winter Games said Monday online sales will commence at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at its website, www.pyeongchang2018.com/en.
PyeongChang will print 1.18 million tickets in total, with 70 percent of them expected to be sold in South Korea. Payments for tickets can only be made with Visa credit cards or through bank transfers. Visa is an official global sponsor of the International Olympic Committee.
Prices for tickets to competitions range from 20,000 won to 900,000 won ($17.90 to $803.70). The men's hockey final will be the single most expensive event. Other popular events among South Korean fans -- short track speed skating, figure skating and speed skating -- will start at 150,000 won.
For the opening and closing ceremonies, tickets are priced between 220,000 and 1.5 million won.
People of national merit and patriots, people with disabilities, seniors over 65 years of age and adolescents will receive a 50 percent discount.
Ticket holders will enjoy free access to shuttle buses between Olympic venues and will receive discounts on highway tolls.
Starting Nov. 6, tickets will also be available at the main ticket centers of Seoul City Hall, the Gangwon provincial government headquarters and Gangneung City Hall, plus Incheon and Gimpo international airports and 19 KTX stations. (Yonhap)