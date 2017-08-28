State commission visits nuclear reactor site

BUSINESS

ULSAN -- A state commission to decide the fate of the construction of two nuclear power reactors made a visit to the work site in southern South Korea on Monday.The visit, the first of its kind since the commission was formed nearly one month ago, is aimed at helping experts come up with a recommendation on whether the construction of the Shin-Kori 5 and 6 reactors in Ulsan city should continue or be halted.Members of the commission are scheduled to hold meetings with residents to hear opinions on the proposal.The government of President Moon Jae-in proposed scrapping the reactor construction project in an effort to reduce South Korea's dependence on nuclear energy. The government established the independent ad-hoc commission to gauge public opinion on the proposal.In June, Moon vowed to scrap all existing plans for new nuclear power plants and not to extend the operation of any aged reactors nearing the end of their initial life cycles. Seoul plans to decide whether to scrap the construction project or resume it through a public deliberation process due to end in October. (Yonhap)