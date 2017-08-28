Serbian man shaves his head to enshrine N. Korean leader’s portrait

NATIONAL

Photo credits to Mario Hvala's Facebook

A video of a Serbian man getting a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shaved into the back of his head has gone viral on Facebook.The comical video was shared on Wednesday and quickly took the online world by storm. Since the initial posting, the video has been shared 865 times by a crowd of people who left various comments from “Dead” to “You do Putin and I’ll do Trump.” The haircut, fittingly dubbed ‘hair tattoo,’ is a growing trend for hair stylists in Eastern Europe.The portrayal of Kim Jong-un on the unidentified man’s head was the feat of Mario Hvala Hair and Makeup House Damian.