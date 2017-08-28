[Monitor] Mobile display market overtakes TV displays

BUSINESS

The global market for mobile phone displays is expected to overtake that of TVs screens for the first time this year due to changes in consumer demand, data by IHS Markit showed.Mobile panels market grew by an average 17 percent annually in the past seven years. Sales of TV screens declined about 8 percent per year during that same period.The rise in mobile phone displays is directly linked to the emergence of smartphones and the advances being made in ultra-high definition panels that have appeared on mobile devices since then, IHS Markit said.