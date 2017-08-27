[Advertorial] Citibank offers zero-commission, real-time global transfers

BUSINESS

Citibank Korea promotes its no-commission and real-time global transfer services. (Citibank Korea)

Citibank Korea has been expanding its overseas remittance market by offering its customers zero transfer fees and immediate global currency transfer services, in an effort to meet increasing demand for the country’s rising number of foreign students and residents abroad, according to officials.Transfers can be made in 17 currencies to 18 countries utilizing the global network of Citibank. While international remittances through most banks typically require one to three days to deliver, Citibank‘s global network allows its customers to take advantage of its Citibank Global Transfers service that offer the transferring of funds immediately and accurately.In addition, Citibank’s global transfer service does not require any additional charges such as remittance fees, commission fees or brokerage commissions.The service is available at Citibank Korea’s local branches as well as via internet banking or mobile banking from 9:10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays.Customers who have made previous transactions to their global account can utilize any of Citibank’s ATMs to make international transfers.