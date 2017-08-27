[Graphic News] Anti-smoking campaign lacks results despite big budget

NATIONAL

The government’s anti-smoking campaign, funded partly by increased revenue from a cigarette price hike, has not been effective.In January 2015, when the price of cigarettes was raised 80 percent from 2,500 won ($2.21) to 4,500 won, monthly cigarette sales were 295 million packs. Currently, monthly sales are close to 300 million packs, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Assembly Budget Office.Part of the revenue from the hike in cigarette price was allocated to different campaigns and programs to help people quit smoking.The government set aside 146.8 billion won this year for the purpose, a big increase from 11.3 billion won in 2014, according to Yonhap News Agency.