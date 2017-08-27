GS Chairman urges 'agility' in changing business climate

BUSINESS

GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo (GS)

The chief of GS Group on Friday urged the group‘s top executives to pursue "agility" in managing their teams in a rapidly changing business climate during a two-day meeting, officials said Sunday."GS must be able to pull forth its employees’ creativity and talent using stable and efficient processes,” GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo said at the 13th annual GS CEO Strategy Meeting held at the Elysian Gangchon in Gangwon Province on Friday.“Our organization must have a structure that allows for quick decision-making based on front-line situations.”Following Huh‘s vision of creating a more agile organization, GS Caltex has created a special team called We+Dea to strategize in a business environment colored by uncertainty. GS Home Shopping is experimenting with projects such as intra-company idea tournaments, while GS Retail is looking for new ways to connect with consumers through efforts such as investments in an internet bank.Huh emphasized that in pursuing these new strategies, executives should always remember that in the end, all great things are done by people.“You must do your best in finding and developing talented employees, with more care than when you make decisions about financial investment,” Huh said.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)