Hyundai develops automatic alarm system to better protect babies

BUSINESS

This graphic image provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows how its rear-seat passenger alert system works. (Yonhap)

This graphic provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows how a ball-type belt clip works to help hold a baby in a car seat more safely and tightly. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Sunday it will develop a technology that can enhance the safety of babies left unattended in the backseat.The Korean carmaker plans to gradually incorporate the "rear-seat passenger alert system" to its vehicles starting next year. It said the same features will be applied to car made by its sister company Kia Motors Corp."The technology is aimed at protecting babies in case their parents leave them in the back seat and are absent for some time to do shopping and take care of other business," a company spokesman said.If the parents do not return after a set period of time after they leave the car, the system sends out the alert to the driver through his or her mobile phone, he explained.Hyundai Motor also plans to introduce a ball-type belt clip in the backseat safety belt to help fasten the baby's car seat more tightly and safely, the company said.The company didn't provide further details on the technologies as they have yet to be fully developed. (Yonhap)