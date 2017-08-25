Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Korea replaces military intelligence chief amid calls for reform

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 25, 2017 - 18:04
  • Updated : Aug 25, 2017 - 18:04

South Korea named a two-star Army general to head the Defense Security Command (DSC) on Friday amid public calls for the reform of the key organization for military investigation and intelligence.


 

Maj. Gen. Lee Suk-koo (Yonhap)

The Ministry of National Defense said it has picked Maj. Gen. Lee Suk-koo, who is in charge of operation planning at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as acting leader of the command.

He will be officially appointed to replace Lt. Gen. Cho Hyun-chun after being promoted to the rank of three-star general later.

"Maj. Lee has a resolve and excellent capability enough to strongly push for the reform of the Defense Security Command," the ministry said.

The DSC has been embroiled in some political scandals amid allegations that it meddled in recent local elections. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114