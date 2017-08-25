Go to Mobile Version

Actor Lee Joon-gi breaks up with actress Jeon Hye-bin

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 25, 2017 - 17:28
  • Updated : Aug 25, 2017 - 17:28

Actor Lee Joon-gi, hugely popular in Korea and other Asian countries, has ended his relationship with actress Jeon Hye-bin, their talent agency confirmed Friday.


 

(Yonhap)

"Lee and Jeon recently broke up as they became estranged due to their busy schedules," Namoo Actors, which manages both stars, said in a release.

The announcement came one and a half years after they began seeing each other in the first half of last year.

Lee, 35, and Jeon, 34, worked together for the 2014 KBS 2TV historical drama series "Joseon Gunman."

The two are currently appearing in the tvN drama "Criminal Minds" and SBS TV drama "Distorted," respectively. (Yonhap)

