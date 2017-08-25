[Eye Plus] One summer night, when you only live once

ENTERTAINMENT

“You only live once: that’s the motto,” said Drake in “The Motto.” Since then, YOLO has become the anthem of youths all around the world.Thousands of young men and women gathered for the 2017 Cass Blue Playground. Filled with excitement, they blasted away the scorching heat of August, rocking on to music provided by the hottest hip-hop and electronic dance music artists the country has to offer.Kicking off the festivities, DJs Garenz and Juncoco pumped up the crowd, who did not need much convincing, to be frank. The crowd was jumping up and down, dancing to the beats of the booming sounds from speakers.Jay Park, Zico and other musicians took to the stage to join in the fun, which only elevated as the night went on. The music fever looked too much even for Park, as he took off his shirt and showed off his groove.There were no signs of let up even after the Korean artists left the stage, as it was time for R3hab to deliver the finale.The Dutch DJ delivered one last bit of fun in the form of a kick-ass show, a fitting send-off for the crowd that partied as they -- as Drake said -- live only once.Photographed by Park Hyun-kooWritten by Yoon Min-sik