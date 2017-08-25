Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 215 bln-won contract for submarine parts

BUSINESS

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipyard here, said Friday that it has won a 215 billion-won ($191 million) deal to supply key parts for a submarine built by its local rival Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.



Under the deal with Hyundai Heavy, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the parts to its rival by 2021, it said.



Hyundai Heavy is constructing the third 3,000-ton submarine as part of the Chang Bogo-III project in a deal with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the country's arms procurer.