Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Kakao Taxi dominates cab-hailing market

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Aug 24, 2017 - 18:05
  • Updated : Aug 24, 2017 - 18:05




Kakao Taxi is the most popular cab-hailing app in South Korea, dominating 98 percent of the market this year. UberTaxi came in a second with 11 percent.

Market analysis company Open Survey polled 1,500 smartphone users between 20 through 40 to find out which online-to-offline apps they use the most for specific needs. Multiple selections were allowed in the survey.

For food delivery, the most used app is Baedal Minjok with 80 percent. It was closely followed by Yogiyo with 72 percent. Baedaltong was third with 48 percent.

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114