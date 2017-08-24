President Moon designates chief of new SME, venture ministry

NATIONAL

Park Seong-jin (Photo courtesy of Cheong Wa Dae) (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday named the head of the new ministry of small and venture businesses, nearly completing the makeup of his first Cabinet.Park Seong-jin, a professor of engineering from Pohang University of Science and Technology, was nominated the minister of SMEs and Startups, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.Park, 48, has to undergo a confirmation hearing by a parliamentary committee before a formal appointment, which does not require parliamentary approval.Park's nomination came nearly a month after the new Ministry of SMEs and Startups was created under the latest government reorganization, effective as of July 26."The nominee is currently a professor, but he can also be said to be a field expert as he has also worked at large businesses and venture firms over the past 10 years," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing."We believe Prof. Park will create a new and innovative economic ecosystem as the first minister of the new SMEs and Startups Ministry," he added.If appointed, he will be the 19th and last new member of Moon's first Cabinet. The president took office in May following his victory in the rare presidential by-election caused by the ouster of his conservative predecessor Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal. (Yonhap)