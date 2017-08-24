Korea-US alliance key to denuclearization, reunification: parliamentary chief

NATIONAL

South Korea's parliamentary speaker said Thursday that his country's alliance with the United States is a pivotal "lever" in achieving the denuclearization and reunification of the Korean Peninsula.



During a speech at the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Chung Sye-kyun said that an improvement in the Korea-US free trade agreement can be made after a "comprehensive review" of its implementation results.





National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun speaks during a meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea in Seoul on Aug. 24, 2017. (Yonhap)

"South Korea and the US are making continued efforts to prevent the North's miscalculation and bring it to the dialogue table through international sanctions and other measures," Chung was quoted by his office as saying."The strong alliance will be a core lever in opening an era of the peaceful reunification beyond the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he added.His remarks came amid the alliance's concerted efforts to address tensions triggered by the communist state's long-range missile tests last month and its belligerent rhetoric against Seoul and Washington.The allies are currently conducting a joint annual military exercise to enhance their defense capabilities to prevent the North's aggression and provocations. Pyongyang has responded furiously to the maneuvers, calling them a rehearsal for an invasion.His mention of the trade pact came as the US demands the opening of official negotiations on amending the FTA, citing an increase in its goods trade deficit with the South since the pact went into effect in 2012. Although the US has a deficit in goods trade, it has enjoyed a surplus in the services trade."We need to make efforts to improve the FTA, if necessary, after a comprehensive review," Chung said.The trade volume between the two countries increased to US$109.6 billion in 2016 from $100.8 billion in 2011, with South Korea's trade surplus reaching some $27 billion last year, up from $11.6 billion tallied five years earlier. (Yonhap)