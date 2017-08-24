Corporate loans rise slightly in Q2

BUSINESS

Loans extended to local businesses rose slightly in the April-June period from a quarter earlier on increased operating expenses and facility investments, central bank data showed Thursday.



Outstanding corporate loans came to 1,016 trillion won ($900 billion) in the second quarter, up 1.4 percent from the preceding three months, according to data from the Bank of Korea.



Compared with a year earlier, the second quarter figure marked a 4.7 percent gain.





In terms of where the money was spent, loans extended to cover companies' operating expenses were up 0.7 percent in the second quarter to 601 trillion won from a quarter earlier, the bank said.Loans for facility investments rose 2.5 percent in the second quarter to 415 trillion won from a quarter earlier and up 10.9 percent from a year earlier, it said.By sector, money provided to service sector firms jumped 8.1 percent on-year to 589.3 trillion won at the end of June. Loans to manufacturers came to 331.7 trillion won, up 0.4 percent from a year earlier.The latest findings showed borrowings by construction firms rose 2 percent on-year to 39.7 trillion won. (Yonhap)