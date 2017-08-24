Ha Ji-won to attend Venice Film Fest for John Woo’s ‘Manhunt’

ENTERTAINMENT

Ha Ji-won in ”Manhunt“ (Asia Media Group)

Ha Ji-won will be attending the 74th Venice International Film Festival, taking place from Aug. 30-Sept. 9 this year.Ha stars in “Manhunt,” an upcoming film directed by Chinese-born Hong Kong film director John Woo. The film is a joint project by Chinese, Hong Kong, Taiwanese and Japanese crew members. It stars Chinese actor Zhang Hanyu and Japanese actor Fukuyama Masaharu.Ha plays an enchanting killer and will be showing off an action-ridden performance.She is currently filming the upcoming television miniseries “Hospital Ship” (unofficial translation) but will be taking time off to go to Venice, departing on Sept. 6.Ha will not be attending the Toronto International Film Festival, to which “Manhunt” has also been invited. TIFF runs from Sept. 7-17.The starlet will be giving interviews and attending events alongside director Woo at Venice.The film is set for release across Asia at the end of the year.(doo@heraldcorp.com)