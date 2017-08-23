PM meets with Bulgaria's parliamentary speaker

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon met with Bulgaria's parliamentary speaker Wednesday and discussed ways to deepen substantial cooperation between the two countries and move their relations further forward, his office said.



During the meeting with National Assembly President Dimitar Borisov Glavchev, Lee expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will expand beyond trade and investment into areas of defense, energy and agriculture, according to a statement from Lee's office.



Lee also said he hopes Korean companies will continue to contribute to Bulgaria's economic development.





Dimitar Borisov Glavchev (Yonhap)

Noting that relations between the two countries have been steadily moving forward since they established a "comprehensive, future-oriented partnership" in 2015, Glavchev said the two countries have great potential for cooperation as they share cultural and emotional similarities.He also hoped to further strengthen the partnership in a complementary and future-oriented manner.Lee said he looks forward to Bulgaria exercising its leadership when it takes over the rotating European Union presidency next year, and expressed hope that the two countries will work closely together to bolster relations between Korea and the EU.Lee appreciated Bulgaria's participation in international efforts to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations and agreed to continue cooperation between the two countries to cope with threats from the North, the office said.Glavchev has been on a four-day visit at the invitation of National Assembly speaker Chung Se-kyun. (Yonhap)