Netmarble's 'Lineage 2: Revolution' lands in Japan

Netmarble Games, South Korea's top mobile game developer, on Wednesday rolled out its mega-hit title, "Lineage 2: Revolution," in Japan.



The mobile role-playing game immediately became the most popular free app both in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.



The game -- which has gained huge popularity after its release in 11 Asian countries earlier this year -- already received more than 1 million pre-registrations in Japan.





"It is very unusual for a mobile game to receive more than a million preorders," said a Netmarble Games official who asked not to be named.Netmarble Games, established in 2000, has produced some of the most successful mobile and online games, including "MARVEL Future Fight," "Seven Knights" and "Everybody's Marble." The company successfully debuted on Seoul's bourse in May.Netmarble, however, faces some competition both at home and abroad as NCsoft Corp., a South Korean online gamemaker, released the mobile version of its mega-hit game "Lineage" -- "Lineage M" -- and currently ranks as the No. 1 mobile application in terms of sales.